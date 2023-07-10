SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Monday, July 10th marks five years since the explosion in downtown Sun Prairie rocked the community.
The 2018 explosion killed volunteer firefighter Captain Corey Barr. He was checking on a gas leak near his family's business at the corner of Main Street and Bristol Street when it happened.
Miraculously, no one else died. Several civilians, police, and firefighters were hospitalized and the explosion leveled homes and businesses. Sun Prairie's fire chief later said he believes Barr saved multiple lives that night.
Then-Governor Scott Walker declared a State of Emergency in the wake of the incident.
Since that day, the community has united around #sunprairiestronger. Barr left behind a wife and two daughters who are to this day still feeling the love of this community behind them.
A number of events will be held across Sun Prairie on Monday to mark the anniversary. People are encouraged to leave flowers, notes and other mementos at a statue of Barr outside of the Sun Prairie Department on Barr Street -- which was renamed in his honor.
News 3 Now's Eric Franke will be anchoring live from Sun Prairie during News 3 Now Live at Four, News 3 Now at Five, and News 3 Now at Six to mark the anniversary. News 3 Now's Arman Rahman will also have a special report on News 3 Now at Six after talking with Barr's widow, Abby, as well as Sun Prairie's mayor and fire chief.
