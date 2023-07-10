Monday, July 10th marks five years since the explosion in downtown Sun Prairie rocked the community.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Monday, July 10th marks five years since the explosion in downtown Sun Prairie rocked the community.

The 2018 explosion killed volunteer firefighter Captain Corey Barr. He was checking on a gas leak near his family's business at the corner of Main Street and Bristol Street when it happened.

