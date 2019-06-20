Tonight at 10: How to navigate travel adventures for your grandparents

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - We are sharing a Call for Action that might have you asking some more questions on behalf of your parents or grandparents the next time they take a trip.

At age 71, Dorothy Dean loves to travel, even though she's dealing with a mobility issue from a decades-old soccer injury. She tried to work around it, though, when she set her sights on a trip to Peru by working through a disability travel agency that caters to the elderly and people in wheelchairs. Though the company promised accommodations, Dorothy says she had a number of experiences on the trip that left her feeling unsafe. At one point, she says she and other travelers were stuck in a van for four hours when they got caught up in traffic at a standstill, with no wheelchair lift to safely get them in or out.

"I had to come to terms with the fact that this is not a normal trip, even for people in their 20s, in good health," she said.

Courtney Anclam from AARP says this type of complaint isn't as common as you'd think, but that may be because stigma stops many from reporting.

"They feel a sense of shame because this happened," she said. "I think if people were more comfortable about [reporting] it, we'd get a lot more complaints about this."

This had us wondering what kind of questions we should be asking, especially when it comes to any of our older loved ones who still want to go on an adventure. Leah Linscheid will share Dorothy's story and advice from AARP Thursday night on News 3 Now at 10.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.