Tonight at 10: Girls won't be pinned by WIAA wrestling decision
MADISON, Wis. - There are fewer opportunities for female wrestlers.
This summer, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association voted against sanctioning a girls-only state competition at the high school level.
"Maybe you're in a wrestling room, you're the only girl -- or you might see one or two at a tournament -- but you're not in a situation when you get the opportunity to see 20 other girls wrestling with you at the same time," Kaylin Collins said.
Tonight on News 3 at 10, learn about a first-of-its-kind practice just for female wrestlers.
