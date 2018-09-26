News

Toddler struck by vehicle in Racine has died

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 11:03 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 11:03 AM CDT

RACINE, Wis. - A toddler has died of his injuries after being struck by a car in Racine.

Police say 16-month-old Brantley James Wise died at Children's Hospital in suburban Milwaukee Monday night. An autopsy is expected to be done Wednesday.

Authorities say the boy ran in front a vehicle on Racine's north side last Friday. He was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and later transferred to Children's.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration