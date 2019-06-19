Toddler seriously injured after farming accident in Grant County

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - A toddler was airlifted to the hospital following a farming accident in Grant County.

First responders were called out to a home on Union Road in Platteville around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

James Zimmerman was working in the barn and turned to shut the conveyor off, according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. As he did this, his 20-month old son fell into the conveyor.

The baby suffered a serious injury to his right arm, right shoulder, both hands and chest, according to the release.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has determined this incident to be accidental.

