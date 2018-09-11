News

Toddler rescued from Menasha fire has died

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 01:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 01:29 PM CDT

MENASHA, Wis. - A toddler rescued from an apartment fire last week in Menasha has died.

Fire officials say the 18-month-old boy died Monday night at Children's Hospital in suburban Milwaukee. WLUK-TV reports about a dozen people were inside the apartment building at the time of the fire last Thursday.

Four people, including the toddler, were pulled out of the building by firefighters.

Officials say an older child playing with a cigarette lighter started the fire.

