‘Today is a great day for Wisconsin': Badger football fans celebrate Rose Bowl invitation

MADISON, Wis. - For the first time in seven years, Badger football fans are celebrating the news that Wisconsin is heading to the Rose Bowl.

The team was selected Sunday to play Oregon in the iconic bowl game in Pasadena, California.

"Today is a great day for Wisconsin," Badger fan Jamey Anderson said.

Pair a Packers win with a Rose Bowl announcement, and it's a good day to be a sports fan in Wisconsin.

"It's exciting, it really is," Craig Olson said. "When you live in Wisconsin, when I think about the Badgers, you really think about the Rose Bowl."

On Sunday afternoon, Olson was among the crowd watching the Packers game at Jordan's Big 10 Pub, Regent Street, a bar known for being a Badger and Packer game hub.

"I don't think there's any better place to experience a sporting event," Anderson said. "Everybody's always really excited. You can't ask for much more than that."

The spirit of games bonds fans together, whether just for the afternoon, or, as in the case of Olson and his wife, Tess Olson, until death do you part.

"It's actually how we met," Tess Olson said.

Married for a year and a half, Tess and Craig Olson both worked on Regent Street and said Badger culture brought them together.

That same Badger spirit is going strong as they keep their sights set on 2020.

"You never stop being a Badger," Craig Olson said. "To hear the team is going to the Rose Bowl, it's just the best."

The invitation wasn't a given after losses to Illinois and Ohio State.

"It was hit or miss there for a little while," Craig Olson said.

For fans, the chance to compete in the team's 10th Rose Bowl is a win on its own.

"We'll be watching the game, for sure," Tess Olson said.

The Badgers will face the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. Central Time.

The Badgers will face the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. Central Time.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is making a limited number of travel packages available to fans.



