‘To see it gone was devastating': Columbus mom hopes pier honoring her son can live on

COLUMBUS, Wis. - A family from Columbus is raising money for repairs to an Astico Park pier with special meaning.

The pier, located along the Crawfish River near the Astico Park bridge, has become a popular spot for fishers, students and wedding photos over the past eight years. For Connie Valenza, it’s a place to find peace.

"I have a lot of feelings, but I always do when I come out here,” Valenza said. "On a beautiful day like this, standing on the pier, I can almost hear him laughing over the river sometimes."

Valenza knows it can be hard to find that peace. Nine years ago, she lost her 19-year-old son, David Valenza.

"He was such a character. He was so funny and loud and crazy, and yet he could be very, very thoughtful and very, kind of quiet. So then the quiet out here, too, reminds me of him,” she said. "I think it makes it even harder for a parent. David took his life. I think you're always searching for answers in terms of what went wrong, and was it something we did or something I did or something I missed? You beat yourself up over and over."

Piece by piece, her family rebuilt, putting the pier in a park they so often camped in as a memorial.

"I catch myself saying, 'Connie, you can't change things,'” Valenza said. "We wanted it to be more than about just us and our memories. We wanted it to give a little piece of that love we had for Dave back to other people."

For a man who grabbed a fishing pole on his way to the homecoming dance, she knew it was perfect.

"I'm like, ‘You're thinking about fishing for homecoming?’ That's what he loved, he loved to do that,” she said. "That's exactly what we put it here: for families and kids and people to have that same peacefulness."

The peace was disrupted again this spring when flooding swept away the pier.

"It was really hard,” Valenza said. “It meant something to us because of Dave. To see it gone was devastating for us."

She knows resilience.

"We decided there's no way we could just say, ‘Let's not rebuild it,'” Valenza said.

Even with the return of high water now threatening the newly built pier, she thinks it will hold – just like the little piece of calm she’s built there.

"When I come out here, I feel a little bit of peace,” Valenza said. ”I think to myself, if there's a way he's looking down, he's enjoying this beautiful day, as well."

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the repair costs and maintenance. Any donations will go to the Friends of Dodge County Parks in David Valenza's name.

Connie Valenza said she’d love to create a picnic area in her son’s honor in that area someday, as well.



