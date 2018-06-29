To battle the heat, Madison residents look to water

MADISON, Wis. - With an excessive heat warning for much of the area this holiday weekend, most people are trying to find some water to either drink or jump into.

“It’s hot,” Madison resident Tina Young said. "That's why I'm in the shade. It's ridiculously hot, and all I want to do is either be inside or in the water."

Water is one of the only ways to fight back against the sun.

"It's like 90 degrees, and you can't do much else outside,” Young said.

With a one and a half-year-old daughter eager to play, Young said Elver Park's Splash Park in Madison was the obvious choice.

"She can get heatstroke super easy. So can I,” she said. “I just need to keep her cool and make sure she's having fun."

Water to splash in is a must, but so is water to drink. Public Health Madison Dane County officials recommend drinking about two to four cups of water for every hour of movement outside, and avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks.

"Everybody knows you're supposed to drink water when it's hot, but it's easy to forget,” Madison Water Utility PIO Amy Barrilleaux said.

So across town at Southdale Park on Friday afternoon, Madison Water Utility provided a hard-to-miss reminder with its water wagon, providing some relief for kids taking part in the summer food program who were visiting the park.

“Just as often as you can think about drinking, go ahead and drink some water, before you start feeling thirsty,” Barrilleaux said. "We're just here to give people access to cold water and a water bottle on a very, very hot day."

The sun also heated up the playground equipment at the park. News 3’s infrared thermometer indicates the temperature of a see-saw in the shade was about 99 degrees, compared to a see-saw in the sun at a more than 117 degrees.

Dr. Lee Faucher, medical director of the burn unit at UW Health, said there's not a specific temperature cutoff that will cause burns, but his team has seen kids burned on metal slides and from blacktop. He said that plastic cools down faster.

As Young and her daughter can attest to, that’s all the more reason to find a place with some shade and water.

“As long as she’s not super hot, and has her water, she’s good,” Young said.

Madison’s three splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Libraries are another option to stay out of the sun, and cooling centers are open in the area this weekend as well.