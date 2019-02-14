Tiny homes for homeless: One Janesville man's idea to help

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville man says tiny homes could be the answer to the city's homelessness issue.

Richard Snyder has been working as a craftsman in the city for decades, building stained glass windows and different kinds of woodwork.

"I build it good, or it doesn't go out the door," he said.

Snyder says he first became aware of the magnitude of Janesville's homeless issue over the summer.

"Something happened where they had found a body, a vet who drowned in the river," Synder said. "He was a homeless man. That could have been avoided."

Snyder began researching the concept of tiny homes and how they could serve the homeless community. He says a group of tiny homes in Racine offered a slight blueprint for his idea.

"With the rents the way they are, there’s so many people, probably hundreds, maybe more that are so close to being in that situation," he said.

Snyder has shared his ideas with the Janesville City Council, who say the plan is good but needs to be workshopped.

City Council President Doug Marklein says the main concerns with the plan are zoning and ordinances, as well as who would be responsible for upkeep and managment of the buildings.

Still, Synder is optiminstic his plan can make a difference.

"This tiny home would be more personal. It’s your own place," he said.

For Snyder, the biggest obstacle is cost. He says he would need to raise upward of $7,000 to build a prototype.

He says he's confident tiny homes could prevent further accidents for the homeless community in Janesville.

