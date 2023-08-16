JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A newly-released timeline of events provides further details of the nine months between when Christopher Miller went missing following a traffic stop and his body being found at a vacant home miles away over the weekend.
Miller, 28, was found dead Sunday at a home in the 8300 block of South Creek Road northeast of Beloit. He hadn't been seen since he ran from a Nov. 19, 2022, traffic stop that ended near the area of Interstate 39/90 and Avalon Road southeast of Janesville.
The home where his body was found was roughly six miles from where he was last seen.
His cause and manner of death are still under investigation, though officials said it appeared his body had been at the home for an extended period of time.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office released a 14-page timeline that provides a detailed description of its efforts to find Miller. It also showcases growing frustrations between Miller's family and law enforcement about the lack of answers in the case.
Searches
A News 3 Now review of the document found law enforcement agencies conducted searches on 13 separate days between when Miller went missing and when his body was found, though his family had requested more.
Initial searches were conducted daily between November 19 and November 23, at which point the sheriff's office said "all investigative leads to track Christopher's current whereabouts had been exhausted."
After a break on November 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday, searches were again conducted daily through November 28. Two more took place in mid-December; after that, it would be until early April before searchers once again scoured the area near where Miller had last been seen. Inclement weather canceled multiple planned search efforts.
Miller's family requested more than half a dozen additional searches that did not happen, including searches of the Rock River from the northern end of the county to the state line. According to the timeline, an internal decision was made on January 3 that the request "was unreasonable and would not be conducted without credible evidence to justify such a search."
The following day, the sheriff's office told Miller's mother Tammy James that further searches "would be conducted dependent on credible evidence in a specific area."
Growing frustration
As time went on, interactions between the sheriff's office and Miller's family grew more contentious. On multiple occasions, James and Miller's fiancée Mallory Duerst voiced frustrations with law enforcement when speaking with News 3 Now.
"We have had very little assistance, we feel like, from law enforcement in finding him," Duerst said at the time.
Others at that protest voiced frustration about the way the case was being handled, with the Rock County Sheriff's Office passing the investigation to the Madison Police Department.
Miller's family and friends would later stage a protest near the sheriff's office's headquarters on February 4.
On multiple occasions during the winter, James requested a meeting with sheriff's office leadership. The sheriff's office said it told her to provide all of her questions in writing before it would agree to set future meetings.
When two searches were conducted in early April, James reportedly voiced concerns that she had not been told about them until after they were finished. The sheriff's office said the K9 search group aiding the searches, Canine Search Solutions, had previously requested family members not be present while the dogs were working.
In June, the sheriff's office and James agreed to set a meeting for July 13. That meeting was postponed days before it was set to take place following concerns that people outside of Miller's family were slated to attend.
On July 21, Richard Greenlee from the Rock County Corporation Counsel -- which provides legal services to county officials -- sent James a letter saying "any future correspondence between the family and the Sheriff's Office would be routed through his office," according to the timeline.
