Tigers' Zimmermann, wife give UW-Stevens Point $500K

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 02:28 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 02:28 PM CST

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and his wife are giving the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's baseball program half a million dollars.

The university issued a news release Thursday announcing the donation from Zimmermann and his wife, Mandy. The school says it's the largest gift of its kind to a Pointers athletic program and it plans to use the money to upgrade its University Field with a new scoreboard, backstop and batting cages.

In recognition of the donation the university plans to rename the facility Zimmermann Field.

Zimmermann, a two-time all-star, grew up in Auburndale, Wisconsin and played for UW-Stevens Point. He also played for the Washington Nationals and threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history in 2014.

Mandy Zimmermann played softball at UW-Stevens Point.

 

