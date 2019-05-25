Severe weather threat ending across southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The severe weather threat is coming to an end across southwestern Wisconsin late Friday night.
However, a flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin in Dane County and areas to the south, as well as parts of eastern Iowa and northern Illinois through early Saturday morning.
Additional showers are expected from late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and again on Memorial Day Monday. If thunderstorms develop late Saturday afternoon, there is a possibility of an isolated severe storm through Saturday evening. There also is a threat of severe thunderstorms on Memorial Day, as well.
Stay tuned to News 3 Now newscasts, Channel3000.com on the internet, and the Channel 3000 First Alert Weather and Traffic App for further weather updates.
Beloit family says a dollar stolen from their car was final gift from late grandfather
71-year-old woman dies in hospital from injuries in Dodge County crash
