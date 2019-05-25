Severe weather threat ending across southern Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The severe weather threat is coming to an end across southwestern Wisconsin late Friday night.

However, a flash flood watch is in effect for southern Wisconsin in Dane County and areas to the south, as well as parts of eastern Iowa and northern Illinois through early Saturday morning.

Additional showers are expected from late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and again on Memorial Day Monday. If thunderstorms develop late Saturday afternoon, there is a possibility of an isolated severe storm through Saturday evening. There also is a threat of severe thunderstorms on Memorial Day, as well.

