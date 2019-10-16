Three unclaimed winning lottery tickets worth $100K, one sold in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Lottery officials are encouraging people to check their "All or Nothing" tickets after three top prizes have gone unclaimed.

The prizes are worth $100,000 each.

One of the tickets was purchased at Smokers World in Janesville. That ticket expires on Dec. 21. It had a draw date of June 24.

The other tickets were sold in Medford and Mukwonago.

Winners can claim prizes in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery office of by mail. You can also learn more about the Wisconsin Lottery by clicking on this link.

Tickets expire 180 days from the day the numbers are drawn.

