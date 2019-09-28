Three transported by medical helicopter after car crash, police say

CLIFTON, Wis. - Three people were transported to the hospital by medical helicopter after a serious vehicle crash at around noon Friday, police said.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a trailer that was being towed by a 2012 Honda Pilot came detached and was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck, which was carrying four people, entered a ditch and rolled multiple times. Police said all four people in the truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

Three of the passengers were transported by medical helicopter, police said. An extra landing zone was established at Tomah High School to accommodate the extra helicopter.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

