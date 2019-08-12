Three teens arrested with ties to recent burglaries, car thefts in Dane County, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Two Madison teens, both suspects in recent burglaries and car thefts in Dane County were arrested Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old tried running away from officers at Elver Park, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

The 14-year-old was quickly taken into custody, but the 17-year-old, Isiah M. Ali, was able to jump a fence and ran off towards Schroeder Road.

K-9 Archie, with the Madison Police Department, was able to track Ali to an apartment on McKenna Boulevard, near Morraine View Drive, DeSpain said.

A third suspect, a 16-year-old from Madison, was also found at this address and arrested.

The Madison Police Department had developed probable cause to arrest the trio after they were identified on surveillance cameras stealing from East Towne Mall stores on July 31, DeSpain said.

At the time of the thefts, the teens were driving in a 2019 Subaru, which had been reported stolen from a Hawks Landing home during a burglary on July 25.

Several area police departments have cases where one or more of the teens are suspects, DeSpain said.

DeSpain added Ali has an extensive adult court criminal record with six open cases with charges that include burglary, armed robbery, disorderly conduct, theft and operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent.

All three teens have been banned from East Towne and West Towne malls for the next year.

