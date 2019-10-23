Three taken to hospital following crash in Green County

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Green County.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road N and County Road C in the town of Washington.

An investigation revealed Benjamin England was driving southbound on County Road N and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, according to Sgt. Allen W. Peters with the Green County Sheriff's Office.

England, 54, of Brooklyn, continued through the intersection and collided with another vehicle heading westbound on County Road C, Peters said.

Jacqueline C. Gilbertson, 41, of Argyle, was driving the other vehicle. She stopped at the stop sign and entered the intersection when her vehicle was hit, Peters said.

After the initial collision, England's vehicle collided with a traffic sign and a tree.

England and an adult passenger were both wearing their seatbelts. They were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Monticello Fire Department, Peters said. Both England and his passenger were taken to a hospital in Wisconsin. A third adult passenger in the vehicle reported they were not injured.

Gilbertson was also wearing her seatbelt. She was taken to the emergency room in Monroe.

England was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, Peters said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.