Three people dead, two hospitalized after crash near the Dells

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - Three people are dead and two more are in the hospital after a crash Saturday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of STH 127 and CTH O in Newport Township, southeast of the Dells.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department says a 2005 Toyota 4Runner with three men in it was driving northbound on CTH O when it appeared to have failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign for CTH 127. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound on STH 127, and officers when it collided with the Toyota, officers say.

All three men in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in the Chevy were brought to the hospital by helicopter and ambulance.

Officers said the people who died didn't appear to be wearing seat belts.

The names of the people involved are being withheld, until families are notified.

The Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.