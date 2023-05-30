Madison
Digital Producer
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Three men were injured Monday evening after a fight in Fitchburg escalated into a shooting, police said Tuesday.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail just after 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said a third man arrived at a hospital with serious gunshot wounds a short time later. The three men, ages 18, 20 and 22, are in stable condition.
An initial investigation appears to show that the shooting stemmed from a fight in a parking lot at an apartment complex. An investigation is ongoing.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.