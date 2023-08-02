MADISON, Wis. -- Three of Madison's hospitals are among the best in the country, according to updated rankings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison, UnityPoint Health - Meriter, and UW Health all received 5-star ratings from the government agency based on their performance when it comes to mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. CMS officials take a look at data related to those categories and use those numbers to come up with a rating for every hospital.
According to CMS, the rating is generated by weighting the data, with 12% of the calculation coming from the data representing timely and effective care, and the rest of the categories being weighted at 22% of the final grade. If a hospital doesn't have data for one of the categories, those rates are proportionately distributed to the other data groups.
According to a joint release from the three healthcare systems, only 26 hospitals in Wisconsin received the 5-star rating.
"We are proud to see our hospital partners recognized for providing the high-quality care our community expects and deserves," SSM Health Wisconsin Regional President Sue Anderson said in a joint statement. "These ratings show how our organizations’ collaboration and collective commitment to exceptional care and continuous improvement translates into positive health outcomes."
According to CMS, only 483 hospitals in the United States -- 10.4% overall -- received a 5-star rating as of July 2023.
"We are proud to continue our designation as a 5-star organization along with other area hospitals," Sara Zerbel, UnityPoint Health - Meriter's director of performance improvement, said in a statement. "It speaks volumes to our organizations’ commitment to our community's health and wellbeing."
Officials at UW Health concurred, noting that few areas have as many quality care options as the Madison area.
"We work hard to ensure our community has access to the highest quality care," Dr. Alan Kaplan of UW Health said. "It’s wonderful to see that work reflected in these top ratings and uplifting to know the people of Madison and the surrounding area are getting that level of care."