MADISON, Wis. -- Three of Madison's hospitals are among the best in the country, according to updated rankings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison, UnityPoint Health - Meriter, and UW Health all received 5-star ratings from the government agency based on their performance when it comes to mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. CMS officials take a look at data related to those categories and use those numbers to come up with a rating for every hospital.