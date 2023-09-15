JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Three Janesville police officers were injured Thursday while responding to two separate incidents, officials said.
Officers responded to a crash at Milton Lawns Cemetery in the 2400 block of Milton Ave. at around 2 p.m. Police said a 27-year-old Milton man was at the scene when officers arrived.
Police said the man tried to run from the scene and officers chased after him. The man then resisted and one officer suffered a broken arm. Officers used a taser on the man and arrested him.
Police said the car the man had been driving was stolen from a local bar. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-third offense, causing substantial injury to an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, resisting, felony bail jumping and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
At 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Back Bar at 1901 Beloit Ave. after a young child was found alone in a parked car. Police said the child's caretaker, a 45-year-old Janesville man, had been in the bar for several hours.
Police said the man ran back into the bar when officers tried to detain him. Both the man and two officers were injured during the arrest.
The man faces charges of causing substantial injury to an officer, battery to law enforcement and child neglect.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspects at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy. They are currently being held in the Rock County Jail.
