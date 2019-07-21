Three in custody after domestic disturbance near downtown Beloit

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

BELOIT, Wis. - Three people are in police custody following a situation near downtown Beloit on Saturday night.

Police and fire responded to a domestic disturbance near the 600 block of Broad Street around 7:45 p.m., according to city spokesperson Sarah Millard.

Police said they arrested a man in his 50's for battery and armed robbery.

Two other women are also in police custody, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.