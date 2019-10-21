Woman arrested, three displaced after fire on Madison's north side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a woman after a fire Sunday night appeared to have been intentionally set.

Rose M. Galloway, 34, of Madison, faces arson and first degree reckless endangerment charges, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Madison firefighters responded to a home on Starling Lane at 10:09 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters spotted flames coming from the doors and windows of the home, but everyone living in the home was able to get out safely. Crews were able to put out the fire by 10:27 p.m.

Investigators say they believe the fire may have been started intentionally, and a person of interest has been identified. They say this appears to be an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public.

No injuries were reported and no other homes were damaged.

A mugshot of Galloway was not available as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Madison Police Department is helping with the investigation of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the people displaced by the fire.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.