WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- Wisconsin Dells police arrested three people over the weekend after they allegedly assaulted officers who were trying to break up an altercation at a bar.
Police were first called to Tug's Kitchen around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning to remove three patrons who had become confrontational with the staff and refused to leave. One of the disruptive patrons reportedly tried climbing the bar to assault the bartender during the incident.
When officers tried to get the group to leave the bar on their own, the patrons reportedly turned their attacks toward the officers, hitting two of them -- a Wisconsin Dells Police Department officer and a Columbia County deputy -- in the process.
Several agencies ended up responding to the scene to manage the large crowd that gathered.
The three patrons -- 28-year-old Sharnice Teague, 27-year-old Kenneth Magee, and 34-year-old Demetrice Coleman -- were all arrested and later charged with multiple charges each: Teague and Coleman were both charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing arrest. Magee faces the same charges, plus a second count of battery to a law enforcement officer.
All three made their initial appearances in Columbia County court on Wednesday. They're scheduled to appear again in early June.
