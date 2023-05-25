Wisconsin Dells Police Department squad car

Wisconsin Dells police help senior citizens, others stay independent

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- Wisconsin Dells police arrested three people over the weekend after they allegedly assaulted officers who were trying to break up an altercation at a bar.

Police were first called to Tug's Kitchen around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning to remove three patrons who had become confrontational with the staff and refused to leave. One of the disruptive patrons reportedly tried climbing the bar to assault the bartender during the incident.

Assignment Editor

Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.