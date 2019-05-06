Three arrests following high-speed chase and K-9, drone search in Richland County

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. - Three men are in custody following a high-speed chase with Richland County deputies.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said around 7:35 p.m. Saturday, a sergeant tried to pull over a speeding pickup truck on U.S. Highway 14 west. The truck didn't slow down, and the sergeant chased the truck onto Bosstown Lane.

The pickup truck drove through a yard, across a septic mound and into the woods. The three men inside jumped out and ran.

Authorities deployed a drone and called for a K-9 from Grant County. They also created a perimeter around the area.

While searching, a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle and stopped it. The driver was a woman who authoiries believe was trying to help the men escape.

Soon, deputies found all three men and arrested 27-year-old Devin Girard, of Muscoda, 22-year-old Kevin Campbell, of Blue River, and 23-year-old Tylor Myers, of Lone Rock. Campbell and Myers face reisisting and obstructing an officer and bail jumping charges. Girard faces a felony count of fleeing an officer.

Charges against the woman are still pending.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department had help from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Grant County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit.

