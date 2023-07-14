MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police arrested three people, including a 15-year-old, who they said led officers on a chase on the Beltline in a stolen car.
Police said an SUV was seen speeding and driving recklessly in the 5900 block of Monona Drive at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver allegedly ran a red light at Frost Woods Rd.
As officers pulled in behind the SUV, police said the driver sped through a red light, swerved around stopped traffic, and turned onto Pflaum Road towards Highway 51. While following the vehicle, police confirmed it was stolen out of Madison.
Officers followed the SUV from Highway 51 onto the Beltline. Police said the vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph and traveled in the closed Flex Lane. The vehicle exited in the area of Whitney Way and Science Drive before the driver abandoned it.
Police said nearly a dozen officers assisted in searching for the driver and two passengers. A Madison police supervisor took the driver and one of the passengers into custody. A Dane County Sheriff's Office K9 team was able to locate a third person hiding in bushes near a business.
Christopher Morrissette, 18, of Madison is charged with operating a vehicle without owner's consent and eluding officers.
Isaiah Christian, 17, of Madison is charged with operating a vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger and resisting or obstructing an officer.
A 15-year-old faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and resisting or obstructing an officer.
During an initial appearance Friday, Morrissette's cash bond was set at $500. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.
