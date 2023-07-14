Police Lights.png

MONONA, Wis. -- Monona police arrested three people, including a 15-year-old, who they said led officers on a chase on the Beltline in a stolen car.

Police said an SUV was seen speeding and driving recklessly in the 5900 block of Monona Drive at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver allegedly ran a red light at Frost Woods Rd.