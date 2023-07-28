Downtown Madison around 10pm on August 28th

Downtown Madison around 10pm on August 28th, as storms blew through southern Wisconsin (WISC-TV)

MADISON, Wis. -- Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands in southern Wisconsin Friday night. Throughout Saturday, power has progressively been restored.

A strong line of storms raced from northwest to southeast starting Friday evening and into the night, prompting multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.