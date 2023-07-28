MADISON, Wis. -- Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands in southern Wisconsin Friday night. Throughout Saturday, power has progressively been restored.
A strong line of storms raced from northwest to southeast starting Friday evening and into the night, prompting multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.
As of 11 p.m., the storms had moved out of south-central Wisconsin and into the Milwaukee area. By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the skies were clear.
In the storms' wake, people across the state found themselves without power.
MG&E reported more than 13,000 customers in the Madison area, particularly on the city's north side, were in the dark as of 11 p.m. Friday. A notice on the company's website said it was not able to estimate when customers' power will be restored.
A platteville just resident shared these photos of the hail that fell during this evening’s storms. Reports indicated 2in in size @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/5bIkSHK9hZ— Arman Rahman (@arman_rahman96) July 29, 2023
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 2160 MG&E customers were still without power, and the company was still unable to estimate when power would be restored.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 899 customers were still without power, mostly on Madison's north side and outside of the city north of Cross Plains.
Alliant Energy, meanwhile, reported more than 21,000 customers across the state without power, including nearly 12,000 in Sauk County and more than 3,600 in Juneau County, as of 10 p.m. Friday. The company's outage map was not updating with additional information.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 11,858 Wisconsin customers were still in the dark, including 3,249 in Columbia County, 2,292 in Juneau County and 5,220 in Sauk County. The company's outage map was still experiencing technical difficulties.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 5,787 Wisconsin customers still had no power, including 2,966 in Columbia County and 2,338 in Sauk County. The outage map was still not working.
In a Twitter post on Saturday, the energy provider said they would provide estimated restoration times when they become available.
"We expect to restore service for the majority of those customers currently without power by the end of the day," Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese said. "We want to emphasize the importance of safety and remind everyone to please avoid downed power lines and provide our crews the space they need to safely assess damage and restore services."
We Energies reported more than 20,000 Wisconsin customers were without power as of 11 p.m. Friday, including more than 8,200 in Jefferson County and nearly 2,000 in Dodge County.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, over 58,000 Wisconsin customers were in the dark, including over 11,000 in Jefferson County and over 17,000 in Milwaukee County.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, over 42,000 Wisconsin customers were still without power. That includes over 11,466 customers in Jefferson County and 6,881 customers in Milwaukee County. Over 13,00 customers were in the dark in Waukesha County.
Thousands more people in Juneau and Adams counties served by the Adams-Columbia Electric and Oakdale Electric Co-Ops were also in the dark.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 2,831 Adams County customers were still without power.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, less than 250 Adams County customers were without power, and less than 1% of Oakdale Electric Co-Op's customers were in the dark.
On Twitter, the American Transmission Company wrote it had "dispersed crews to assess the storm's impact to our wires and poles."
The company added it does not have an estimate as to when power may be restored.
ATC Weather Alert: @fox47madison | @WKOW | @nbc15_madison | @WISCTV_News3 | @alliantenergy | @WiStateJournal | @MGEMadison pic.twitter.com/Z2l2sDSgDU— ATC (@ATCgrid) July 29, 2023
There were also reports of ponding water in Madison, including at the intersection of Gorham and Bassett streets at University Avenue.
A flash flood warning was issued for central Dane County until 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
The scene downtown! I don’t think my shoes will dry out for a week. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/q7nwklsl5N— Braden Ross (@Braden__Ross) July 29, 2023
Prior to the main line of storms moving into the region, another cell prompted multiple tornado warnings in southwestern Wisconsin. News 3 Now's Platteville Skycam captured a wall cloud forming prior to the tornado warning's issuance.
Large hail was also reported in parts of Grant and Lafayette counties; viewers shared photos of hail up to the size of golf balls and tennis balls.
News 3 Now and Channel3000.com will have additional coverage of the storms on Saturday.
