Power being restored following strong storms in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Crews are slowly restoring power to people across southern Wisconsin following strong thurnderstorms in the area Thursday morning.

Outage were still reported across the state by Alliant Energy, while power appeared to be restored to areas near McFarland, Cambridge and Albany.

Power was also out for hundreds of people between Mt. Horeb and Verona and the north side of Madison Thursday morning.

MG&E was also still reporting an outage in the Middleton area affecting some 300 people as of 11 a.m.

