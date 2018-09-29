News

Thousands raised through GoFundMe page for Boscobel police officer

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 02:27 PM CDT

BOSCOBEL, Wis. - Colleagues of Officer Jeremy Kass at the Boscobel Police Department have urged people to donate to a GoFundMe page launched to help him cover medical costs as he undergoes cancer treatments. 

Kass, who has served with the department for 12 years, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in April, according to the page's description. While receiving chemotherapy treatment, doctors discovered Kass also had a brain tumor. While surgeons at University of Wisconsin Hospital worked to remove his brain tumor, Kass suffered a stroke.

These setbacks have made it impossible for the Kass to continue being a police officer, which also meant the end of the benefits package that helped pay for his medical treatment up until now. 

"He's a dad, he's a husband. He's got two beautiful little kids," one fellow officer said in a Facebook video announcing the GoFundMe campaign.

In addition to being a police officer, Kass was also studying to be a registered nurse so he could help the local hospital in Boscobel.

As of Saturday afternoon, the page has raised nearly $8,000 for the Kass family.

 

