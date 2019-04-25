Thousands of kids expected to skip school Thursday for a good reason: Here's why

MADISON, Wis. - Kids across Wisconsin, and the entire country, will get a taste of the "real," working world this week. National "Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day" is Thursday, April 25. Many Madison-area businesses are getting ready for an influx of "new employees" who are ready to participate.

Locally, Baker Tilly has one of the biggest annual Take Your Kid to Work Day events. Baker Tilly is a public accounting firm, but kids who come out to its east-side location Thursday morning will learn about a lot more than crunching numbers.

Because the event falls during the same week as Earth Day, this year coordinators are incorporating activities to learn about the environment and conservation.

Kids will also get a behind-the-scenes look at how their parents spend their workdays, in addition to learning age-appropriate skills about saving money and working with others.

Baker Tilly has participated in the national event for 15 years.

This is the 27th annual Take Your Kid to Work Day. It originated as a girls-only program in 1992. Now, it's expanded to include all kids, with 3.5 million workplaces participating.

