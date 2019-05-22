Thousands of dollars in damage at Janesville golf course
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Rock County golf course is looking for the people responsible for causing thousands of dollars of damage.
The damage occurred at Bass Creek Golf Course on the west side of Janesville. Officials with the golf course said they don't have video of what caused the damage, but it happened over the weekend.
Authorities said the damage will cost thousands of dollars to fix.
Officials with the golf course are relying on tips to find out who caused the damage to the course.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Protesters accuse Rastafari church of racist, homophobic conduct
- DOT says citations on interstate have dropped drastically, but warn drivers ahead of Memorial Day
- SSM Health changes plan on South Park St. clinic location
- UW Police to patrol Upham Woods in Juneau County
- Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran
- 77-year-old arrested after car chase, police say