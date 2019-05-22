Thousands of dollars in damage at Janesville golf course

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Rock County golf course is looking for the people responsible for causing thousands of dollars of damage.

The damage occurred at Bass Creek Golf Course on the west side of Janesville. Officials with the golf course said they don't have video of what caused the damage, but it happened over the weekend.

Authorities said the damage will cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Officials with the golf course are relying on tips to find out who caused the damage to the course.

