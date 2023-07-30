MADISON, Wis. -- Thousands of customers remained without power throughout southern Wisconsin Sunday morning as cleanup continues following Friday's severe weather.
In Columbia County, over 1,300 Alliant Energy customers woke up in the dark as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the company's outage center. Over 300 Alliant customers in Sauk County were also without power. It is unclear when the outages will be resolved.
Statewide, just over 1,700 Alliant customers were without power Sunday morning. That's a drastic decline from the storm's peak when over 70,000 customers were in the dark across Wisconsin and Iowa.
Over 11,000 We Energies customers were still without power in Jefferson County as of 10 a.m. Saturday and the utility provider estimated some customers would not have power restored before Monday.
Statewide, about 22,000 We Energies customers were in the dark Sunday morning, down from 58,000 the day before.
In Dane County, the vast majority of Madison Gas and Electric's outages had been resolved as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Only 47 MG&E customers were without power, and the provider expected those customers to be reconnected by early Sunday afternoon.
An overwhelming majority of customers in Juneau and Adams counties served by the Adams-Columbia Electric and Oakdale Electric Co-Ops had their power back as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Only eight customers total between both providers were without power.
