Mt. Horeb utilities crews temporarily fix issue responsible for repeat power outages

Powerline

MADISON, Wis. -- Thousands of customers remained without power throughout southern Wisconsin Sunday morning as cleanup continues following Friday's severe weather.

In Columbia County, over 1,300 Alliant Energy customers woke up in the dark as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the company's outage center. Over 300 Alliant customers in Sauk County were also without power. It is unclear when the outages will be resolved.