MADISON, Wis. -- For almost a quarter of a century, the Pittsburgh Penguins never hoisted the Stanley Cup. "Badger" Bob Johnson fixed that in 1991.
Before achieving NHL success, Johnson captured the hearts of fans in Madison as head coach of the Badger men's hockey team. However, it wasn't just Bob Johnson who played a role in the Penguins' and Badgers' success. His wife, Martha Johnson, was with him the whole time.
Martha's passing, which her family announced Sunday, conjured up memories in Pittsburgh of that groundbreaking 1991 Cup run, and of two people who made a huge impact in a small amount of time. The Madison community also mourned Martha, who was known as the 'First Lady of Badger hockey' for her passion and work to grow the hockey program.
Bob Johnson was hired as head coach of the Badger men's hockey team in 1966, at a time when attention on the program was at a low point.
"In the early days he used to take players to shopping malls in full uniform just to try to sell," Badger historian Mike Lucas, who has covered UW Athletics for 50 years, said. "Badger Bob was the ultimate salesman, and his passion was hockey."
Bob worked to win over the community by putting a winning program on the ice, bringing home national championships in 1973, 1977 and 1981. Working hand in hand with him was Martha.
"They became a recruiting weapon against any other school in the conference because they posed a formidable tag team," Lucas said. "Bob Johnson was such a larger-than-life figure that he usually overshadowed most people, but he couldn't overshadow Martha."
While Bob was focused on getting better on the ice, Martha was focused on the day-to-day goings on off the ice. She became, as Lucas put it, the de-facto general manager of the family.
"Bob was so possessed with the sport, and finding a ways to be successful at winning hockey, that she had a major role in tying it all together," Lucas said.
That included supporting their son, current Badger women's hockey coach Mark Johnson, during the 1980 Olympics. Martha traveled to Lake Placid to watch Mark defeat the Russians in the "Miracle on Ice" game while Bob traveled to Colorado Springs to coach the Badgers against Colorado College.
"He felt it was his obligation to be with his team that Friday," Lucas said. "At the end of the game the official skated up to Bob, shook his hand, and whispered into his ear 'Bob, go to Mark.' It was the only time in Bob Johnson's career that he listened to an official."
Johnson took a quick flight to Albany and hitchhiked to Lake Placid. By pure chance, he was able to find Martha while walking in the Olympic Village and the couple watched their son and the rest of Team USA defeat Finland to capture the gold medal.
"Bob cried. Bob doesn't cry but Bob cried," Lucas said. "It was very important to him to be in that moment that he shared with Martha and Mark and Americans everywhere."
In 1982, Bob left Wisconsin to become head coach of the Calgary Flames. He reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 1986 but lost to Montreal. He then served as President of USA Hockey until 1990 when he was hired as head coach by the Penguins.
The Johnson family already had ties to the Penguins before Bob was hired. Mark was drafted by Pittsburgh in 1977 and spent three seasons with the Pens. Then-Penguins general manager Craig Patrick also had a connection to Bob through their shared work with USA Hockey.
"He knew Bob, that’s why Bob was hired," Tom McMillan, who covered the Penguins for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette during the 1990-91 season, said. "He knew the family, he knew Martha, he recruited both of them."
Johnson's hire brought a new wave of positive energy to the Penguins. But the new attitude wasn't just coming from Bob.
"You learned very quickly that this was a two person team," McMillan said. "Bob was obviously a brilliant coach but Martha was ahead of her time and was really a driving force and always a presence in his life, with the team and with the fans."
Martha even took the uncommon step of talking to the media on the day Bob was introduced as Pittsburgh's head coach.
"I remember being blown away by the passion and the enthusiasm," McMillan said. "I knew Bob had that, and I’d interviewed him once already. I understood them a lot more when I talked to Martha."
While Bob made changes on the ice, showcasing the talents of future Hall of Famers like Mark Recchi, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr, Martha made changes to the team's culture.
"There wasn't much of a family feel around teams back then," McMillan said. "She brought a lot more of that."
Martha used experiences from Bob's past jobs at Wisconsin, Team USA and the Calgary Flames to help improve things in Pittsburgh. That included suggesting the Penguins adopt a mascot. A year later, the team's current mascot "Iceburgh" was born.
Martha stood by Bob through a long, tough season that didn't always go to plan. The Penguins were nine points out of playoff contention after 31 games.
"She was his most trusted advisor," McMillan said. "She knew him better than anyone, and he would talk about that."
The Johnsons' time in Pittsburgh was tragically cut short following the 1991 season after Bob Johnson was stricken with brain cancer and later died. However, their legacy with the Penguins lives on.
"They were only here one year," McMillan said. "There are people who’ve been here 25, 30 years that haven’t had that impact."
Johnson's message stuck with the team for a long time. Pittsburgh repeated as Stanley Cup champions in 1992 and Johnson's motto, "It's a great day to play hockey," remains as guidewords for the franchise today.
"We all know, and Mario [Lemieux] would tell you this, how much of a part of that Martha was," McMillan said. "Not just behind the scenes, she was right there beside him."
During the 2016-17 season, Martha returned to Pittsburgh as the team honored 50 years of Penguins hockey. She spoke on the ice during a break in play and was honored with a standing ovation.
"Even the people who didn’t know her or remember her knew the impact," McMillan said. "Both of them are an absolute key part of Penguins history."
