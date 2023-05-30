Martha Johnson

MADISON, Wis. -- For almost a quarter of a century, the Pittsburgh Penguins never hoisted the Stanley Cup. "Badger" Bob Johnson fixed that in 1991.

Before achieving NHL success, Johnson captured the hearts of fans in Madison as head coach of the Badger men's hockey team. However, it wasn't just Bob Johnson who played a role in the Penguins' and Badgers' success. His wife, Martha Johnson, was with him the whole time.