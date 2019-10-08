This St. Louis bar is selling drinks for $10 an hour, not by the glass

ST. LOUIS - A new bar in St. Louis called Open Concept is selling drinks on an average of $10 per hour.

According to its website, for $10 an hour, you can get premium liquor and for $20 an hour you can get top shelf liquor. Their website states, "At our bar we don't sell drinks, we sell time."

The bar opened Friday and is located at 2712 Cherokee St. in St. Louis.

The website also states patrons can arrive as late as they want; the time starts when you get your first drink and they will issue a full refund if you miss your booking time. While they don't sell food during the week, you can order food from other places and bring it in.

The bar also has a taco Tuesday special, an $8 per hour special every Thursday and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays with bottomless mimosas and food for $20 per hour.

