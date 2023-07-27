Multiple Madison residents have been told their pet pigs have to leave town, but an alder has introduced a resolution to change that.

MADISON, Wis. -- Evictions are a sad sight in any city, but there’s a certain type of beloved Madison resident facing the potential of removal from town: pigs.

That has owners, neighbors, and a local alder calling hogwash.  

Jeremy Linville lives on the near east side with his dog Daisy and his pig  Baconette.  