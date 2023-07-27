According to Section 23.525 of Madison General Ordinances, “No person, firm or corporation shall keep, harbor or have in their possession, custody or control any pig, hog, boar or swine anywhere within the limits of the City of Madison.”
“Like many cities in the country, we have a dated ordinance for treating all pigs the same as livestock,” District 13 Alder Tag Evers said. “And [it] probably originated at a time when people, a handful of people in the city kept pigs for that purpose in the city, to produce food. But in a growing city, as the city got bigger, it was clearly not acceptable.”
But the alder said times have changed. On Tuesday, he introduced an amendment to the current ordinance to allow miniature pigs bred to be companion animals to be kept as pets within the city limits.
“Pigs are also therapy animals. Several pigs have been kept for that purpose,” Evers said.
“Life is complicated and difficult, we've just emerged out of a pandemic, a lot of people purchased animals during that time for the purpose of companionship and therapy,” he said. "We should be really careful if we try to stop that or prevent that.”
The Madison Common Council is set to vote on the amendment on September 19.
Until then, Evers said he would expect enforcement of the ordinance to to put on hold.
That gives Linville hope, but he said he, Baconette, and Daisy will all fly from Madison before his pig flies.
“She’s always there for me,” Linville said. “An ordinance is not going to separate us.”
