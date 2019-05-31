‘This is a marathon, we're still running it': Historic flooding impacts house buying in Mazomanie

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Months after last summer’s devastating flooding, its effects linger in damaged homes, including in the Mazomanie area, where the concern about another storm is always in the back of residents’ minds.

While realtors say that hasn’t decreased property values in the area, it is changing the way people choose where to call home.

"I just love the town,” Madison Olson-Duff said. “It’s small. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody cares about everybody. It’s nice.”

Madison Olson-Duff and her mother, Denise Van Horn, call a house on Hudson Street their first actual home.

"It's just cozy,” VanHorn said. “It's perfect right where we're at. We never had any issues or anything until last year, we had that freak storm."

VanHorn said the freak storm that rolled through in August destroyed everything on their first floor.

"Next thing you know, (Madison) couldn't get down the steps because we had water up to our kitchen countertops,” she said. "It was a big mess."

Nine months later, they're doing what they can, finishing up landscaping after raising their house.

"I was not going to give up on our first home,” VanHorn said.

"This is a marathon,” lifelong resident Natalie Beil said. “We're still running it."

Despite devastating flooding, Beil of the Mazomanie Chamber of Commerce said community members like VanHorn and Olson-Duff haven't been quick to leave town, but some houses for sale have still been going quick.

"It brought us all together,” Beil said. “There's been some (houses for sale) that have gone right away. There's been some that are still sitting there and have been. I think that has a lot to do with information gathering."

She encourages prospective buyers to get as much information about the property as they can, and ask questions -- something real estate attorney and owner of Mode Reality Network Jean Armendariz-Kerr said is happening more often.

"While it hasn't seemed to put off buyers looking in those neighborhoods impacted by flooding last year, it certainly has changed the questions savvy buyers are asking,” Armendariz-Kerr said.

She said property values don't seem to be significantly affected during this active spring selling season, but buyers are asking whether the flooding was a freak occurrence or will become more common, and sellers may be obligated to disclose flooding damage.

Armendariz-Kerr also said that while living near a creek may have once been a draw, that may no longer be the case in previously flooded areas.

"It's being educated, making all the right calls,” Beil said. "The biggest thing we can do and stress, get all the information about the property. We want people here. I think it’s a great place.”

Beil recommends researching homes by requesting files for properties and the municipal building to help make the best choice on where to call home.

"Everything we've done and gone through has been life-changing but well worth it,” VanHorn said.

Black Earth village officials said they haven’t noticed a slowdown in the housing market, either.



