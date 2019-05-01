This family lost their baby to a choking accident. They want the state to help save other lives.

A southwest Wisconsin family is working to save lives by getting a simple device into school districts across the state.

Matt and Courtney Bruegmann lost their baby boy, Camynn, when he choked on a bouncy ball two years ago. In the years since, they’ve poured their time and souls into researching the LifeVac, a tool that can help stop both adults and children from choking. The cost runs about $70, and a family can buy their own on Amazon. Since Camynn’s death, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies have purchased their own. The Bruegmanns bought several themselves for the Lancaster School District, where Courtney grew up. They presented the donations to the superintendent Tuesday.

“We try to make our school as safe as we can, and have parents feel comfortable sending their kids here every day knowing we’re going to take their wellbeing as a high priority,” said Superintendent Rob Wagner. “The hope is with these [LifeVacs,] we put them where they need to go, and they’re never used - but if they need to be used, they’ll be there for us.”

Rep. Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) was on hand for the donation. He’s teaming up with Sen. Howard Marklein (R- Spring Green) to put together a grant program to help more school districts buy LifeVacs.

“When I became aware of these devices that are so reasonably priced and so easy to use, it seems like the right thing to do to make an effort get these in places that could potentially be helpful,” he said.

The grant is still in its early stages, but LifeVacs will be available for use immediately at Lancaster.

The hope is that Camynn’s story becomes synonymous with LifeVac to save countless lives in the name of his death.

“We don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” Courtney Bruegmann said. “It’s just one of those things - you never think it will happen to you, and unfortunately it does happen, and you just want to be prepared.”

