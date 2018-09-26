News

Third victim in Middleton shooting released from hospital

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 12:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 01:26 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The remaining victim injured in a workplace shooting in Middleton has been released from the hospital. 

Hospital officials confirm the third victim was released Tuesday night. 

Three victims were initially transported from WTS Paradigm on Sept. 19 after a gunman opened fire in the software company.  Two people were originally listed in serious condition and another in critical condition.

The two other victims were released from the hospital Saturday. 

Court documents indicate one victim was shot by employee Anthony Tong 10 times

The CEO of WTS Paradigm told reporters Tuesday that the company is offering support services and grief counselors to employees of the company and allowing them to return “at their own pace.”
 

