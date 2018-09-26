Third victim in Middleton shooting released from hospital

Kyle Bailey Courtesy Kyle Bailey

MADISON, Wis. - The remaining victim injured in a workplace shooting in Middleton has been released from the hospital.

Hospital officials confirm the third victim was released Tuesday night.

Three victims were initially transported from WTS Paradigm on Sept. 19 after a gunman opened fire in the software company. Two people were originally listed in serious condition and another in critical condition.

The two other victims were released from the hospital Saturday.

Court documents indicate one victim was shot by employee Anthony Tong 10 times .