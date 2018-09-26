Third victim in Middleton shooting released from hospital
MADISON, Wis. - The remaining victim injured in a workplace shooting in Middleton has been released from the hospital.
Hospital officials confirm the third victim was released Tuesday night.
Three victims were initially transported from WTS Paradigm on Sept. 19 after a gunman opened fire in the software company. Two people were originally listed in serious condition and another in critical condition.
GOOD NEWS: Third (and only remaining) victim of Middleton workplace shooting has been released from @uwhealth #news3— Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) September 26, 2018
The two other victims were released from the hospital Saturday.
Court documents indicate one victim was shot by employee Anthony Tong 10 times.
The CEO of WTS Paradigm told reporters Tuesday that the company is offering support services and grief counselors to employees of the company and allowing them to return “at their own pace.”
Previous Story
FEMA to do preliminary flood damage assessments in Sauk County Thursday
Next Story
Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton to reopen Friday after flooding damages
Local And Regional News
- Neighbor says teen shot during 'fight club' outside La Follette High School
- FEMA to do preliminary flood damage assessments in Sauk County Thursday
- Third victim in Middleton shooting released from hospital
- Johnny's Italian Steakhouse in Middleton to reopen Friday after flooding damages
- 82-year-old man chased a burglar in home, police later arrest suspect, police say
- Resident found burglar attempting to enter downtown apartment, police say