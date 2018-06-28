Third person arrested in 'mutual combat' stabbing case

Dane County Sheriff's Office Sandy Graham

Dane County Sheriff's Office Sandy Graham

MADISON Wis - A man was arrested in west Madison Thursday evening after attempting to evade police.

Sandy Graham, 30, was wanted on charges of disorderly conduct for possibly initiating a disturbance in which two sisters have been accused of brandishing knives in "mutual combat," stabbing each other in front children.

A City of Madison police officer spotted Graham while following up on the case. After making contact, Graham fled on foot. A K-9 unit and other officers assisted in apprehending him.

Graham will now also face a tentative charge of misdemeanor resisting an officer and a forfeiture of unlawful trespass. He was also wanted on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Alyssa Tate, Abria Tate