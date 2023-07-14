MADISON, Wis. -- A mother is grieving the loss of her son after watching him get shot in front of her.
The victim, whose family identified him as 20-year-old Devon Grant, was shot outside an apartment complex on Madison's far east side Thursday afternoon. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
"He’s the second child I’ve lost in a year," his mother Illisha Grant told News 3 Now. "He’s the baby boy. He was 20. He’ll be 21 in a week and they took him from me."
Grant said she was just outside her apartment near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way when a car pulled up and someone shot her son.
"No parent should witness their child getting killed, gunned down in the streets. No parent," Grant said. "We shouldn’t be burying our child. Our kids should be burying us."
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters the shooting happened after a confrontation, but Grant claims no fight happened at the scene and that instead a car pulled up and someone inside shot her son.
"When people see a Black young man get shot, they always think it was gangbanging or he done did something or he done did this, they done did that," Grant said. "Like I say, my son ain't no angel and he ain't no saint either, but y'all ain't gonna paint my son as a dangerous person because he's not."
Grant is tired of seeing young lives cut short due to gun violence.
"We losing our kids every day to gun violence. Every day. Not just in Madison, all over the world," she said. "Love y'alls family. Here today, gone today. Ain’t no gone tomorrow, gone today."
As of Friday evening, police have not reported making any arrests in the case.
