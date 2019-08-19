‘They gave the utmost': Author works to make sure no Korean War veteran goes forgotten

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - A Korean War veteran is making sure no Wisconsin service member who gave their life in Korea is forgotten.

As of days ago, the remains of a 19-year-old soldier killed in the Korean War 69 years ago are back at home in Wisconsin. His name was Edward Morrison – a name Waunakee resident Gordon Faust recognized immediately upon hearing the news.

"Many before had referred to Korea as ‘The Forgotten War,’” said Faust, an Air Force veteran who spent a year in Korea. "I was one of them that was able to come back."

In his house, reminders of the faraway war are everywhere, from Tootsie-Rolls in honor of the candy that saved several servicemen’s lives by keeping them fed to boxes in the garage filled with memories.

"I have a file folder on all 850 from Wisconsin,” Faust said, referring to all those from his home state who died in the Korean War. "To me, they gave the utmost. To me, there has to be a little more information out there for the general public, … To find out that there was no record or actual publication, it was a little disturbing.”

So it was in Faust's hands to spend about 16 years requesting files, scouring obituaries and contacting families to record the 850 service members’ sacrifices in print. His 2016 book is called “Wisconsin & Korea’s Forgotten Victory.”

“Plain and simple, but it gets to the point,” he said. "Just as the book indicates, we now call it ‘The Forgotten Victory.’"

He was able to point to Morrison in his book.

"He was almost exactly two years older than me. I was 19 when I went over in 1952,” Faust said. “They were the first fellows to be committed to combat.”

Faust recently learned that Morrison’s remains had been returned to the state.

"It brought a little bit of satisfaction to me,” he said. “Here comes another one back."

It was a name that stood out to Faust.

"I said right away, that's the first man killed from Wisconsin,” he said. “To me, it's never a good thing to be any number killed."

No matter the number, Faust wants everyone in this book remembered.

“They put their lives on the line for the benefit of all of us,” he said. “It still brings tears to me sometimes."

The pages memorialize the service members in Faust's home and beyond.

"This is definitely a way to honor them for giving their lives,” Faust said.

Of the 850 Wisconsin veterans documented in his book, Faust said there weren’t photographs for 363 of them. He said he wants to make finding a picture for everyone his next project.

Those who might be able to help or who would like a copy of his book can email Faust at agfaust58@charter.net.



