Logan Rachwal was 19 years old when he lost his life to fentanyl in 2021. 

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student, like many others impacted by the drug, did not know he was taking fentanyl. According to his parents, Rachwal took a fentanyl-laced pain medication and died within minutes. 

2021 funeral

Erin and Rick Rachwal and their son Caden mourn at the funeral of their son and brother, Logan Rachwal. The family launched a foundation to warn of the dangers of opioids after Logan overdosed on a pain pill laced with fentanyl on Feb. 14, 2021. (Courtesy of the Rachwal family)
2022 Billboard

Erin and Rick Rachwal formed the Love, Logan Foundation after their son, Logan Rachwal, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021. This billboard along Interstate 94 in eastern Wisconsin is one of the foundation’s projects. (Courtesy of the Rachwal family)
Logan Rachwal senior year photo

This is a photo of Logan Rachwal while he was a senior in high school. Rachwal overdosed on fentanyl in his dorm room the following year at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is among more than 1,000 Wisconsinites who died of a synthetic opioid overdose in 2021. (Courtesy of the Rachwal family)
Naloxone hanging in a UW-Madison dining hall

A box containing free naloxone, also commonly known by the brand name Narcan, hangs in Gordon Dining and Event Center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The box was provided through the Nalox-ZONE Program which aims to increase naloxone availability throughout Wisconsin to reduce opioid overdose deaths. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Synthetic opioid deaths
Overdose Signs

The National Institute on Drug Abuse lists these signs that a person may be suffering an overdose of fentanyl or another opioid.
A Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative Hope Kit

The contents of a Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative “Hope Hit” are shown, including Narcan nasal spray to temporarily reverse the effect of opioids, CPR face shields and fentanyl testing strips. (Courtesy of MKE Overdose Prevention)  