Logan Rachwal was 19 years old when he lost his life to fentanyl in 2021.
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student, like many others impacted by the drug, did not know he was taking fentanyl. According to his parents, Rachwal took a fentanyl-laced pain medication and died within minutes.
Fentanyl doesn’t discriminate, said Rick and Erin Rachwal, Logan’s parents, “It’s going to affect everybody.”
Just over a year after his death, the Rachwal family started the Love, Logan Foundation, which aims to educate people about the dangers of fentanyl and reduce the stigma surrounding fentanyl and substance use.
Fentanyl, which has been adulterated into other street drugs since 1979, is roughly 50 times more potent and stronger than heroin and has dramatically increased overdoses.
In 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services found synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, caused 91% of opioid overdose deaths. In May, the department announced $18 million in new funding for drug abuse treatment and prevention, including fentanyl.
Wisconsin’s synthetic opioid crisis worsened in recent years. Provisional data from DHS shows there were 1,358 opioid overdose deaths in 2022, a slight decrease from 2021 but still a 62% increase from five years ago.
When illegally selling drugs, individuals can mix fentanyl into their products, allowing them to sell smaller quantities with the effects feeling strong or stronger for the users. Those same dealers can cut costs by quickly adding bulking agents to fentanyl, making it much cheaper to buy than heroin — one reason for the dramatic increase in synthetic opioid deaths in recent years.
The Rachwal family noticed how readily available fentanyl has become.
“It’s not like it was 30 years ago. It’s just not. These kids aren’t buying needles and powder and injecting their arms at 17, 18, and 19 years old. They’re taking pills to make themselves feel better,” said Erin Rachwal. “Which they can get all over. A lot of kids aren’t even getting to a point where they have an addiction yet because they die so quickly. Logan was young.”
Addiction started with oxycodone
Logan Rachwal was 14 years old when his family first noticed his addictive tendencies. Logan had knee surgery and was prescribed oxycodone to deal with the pain.
“About three days post-surgery, we noticed he was enjoying being high. … He was sitting in a recliner, and Rick and I looked at each other, and we just were like, ‘Holy cow, we need to get this medicine away from him,’” said Erin Rachwal.
Erin and Rick Rachwal described Logan as a sweet-hearted, somewhat anxious child who endured adversity at a young age. They emphasized that he became very intense when passionate about something and tried to learn as much as possible. To help with his anxieties, Erin and Rick felt that he naturally wanted to teach himself about self-medication.
Logan’s parents tried all sorts of treatment strategies with him, from switching schools todifferent therapists and more.
“There’s no perfect family, but… I think to this day we still sort of look at each other like ‘How could this have happened?’ ” said Erin Rachwal. “We were good parents, you know, I feel like we were very involved with our kids… I now know the answer to how this could happen because it’s happening to so many families and so many people.”
Signs of overdose missed
Logan was on the phone with his girlfriend when he died. His parents pointed out that if his girlfriend, and others, knew the signs of a fentanyl overdose, Logan could have been saved.
“Two years ago… even for us… the awareness was not there. So yes… the girlfriend didn’t know, Logan didn’t know, we didn’t know what to do… the schools didn’t know” said Erin Rachwal. “So all of this lack of knowledge got us to a point where we decided to start a foundation.”
Erin and Rick started the Love, Logan Foundation last summer after attending a Drug Enforcement Administration summit in Washington, D.C. Although the foundation is still young, it’s doing as much as possible to spread awareness about fentanyl’s dangers. The parents mainly run the foundation, alongside a board of six people who help make decisions.
The Rachwals have spoken at several Wisconsin schools. They’ve erected a new billboard on I-94 and plan to host a golf fundraiser. Both parents emphasized the importance of raising awareness among Wisconsin’s youth.
“The largest group I’ve spoken to so far was about 120 kids in February.” Erin said. “That was such an awesome feeling when I left there. I had left, and I was just on Cloud 9 because … you just felt like you were actually impacting the people you need to impact.”
‘Slow-moving thing’ to change drug policy
Erin Rachwal has met with Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction and DHS several times since starting the foundation. She has tried to get legislation passed, but she described it as “a real slow-moving thing.”
Although both Democrats and Republicans tend to agree that there is a national crisis regarding fentanyl, they differ on how to respond to it.
Republicans see the fentanyl crisis as a border issue, often referring to evidence that most of the supply of fentanyl and related synthetic opioids is made and brought in from Mexico. In February, 21 Republican state attorneys general wrote a letterto President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Last September, a bipartisan coalition of 18 attorneys general pushed for Biden to declare fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction.”
Democrats view the fentanyl epidemic as a public health crisis and tend to blame pharmaceutical companies and the roles of prescription drugs. Researchers Daniel C. Stokes and Anish K. Agarwal at the University of Pennsylvania describe the Democrats’ response to fentanyl as focused on funding and more treatment.
At the federal level, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, along with three of their Republican Senate colleagues, introduced the Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues (SOFA) Act in March. The bill was first introduced by Johnson in 2017.
“Fentanyl is more potent than morphine and heroin and the leading cause of overdose deaths in 2021,” said a statement attributed to Fitzgerald, who passed similar legislation while in the Wisconsin state Senate. “Too many families are losing loved ones to drug overdoses fueled by fentanyl.”
The bill would classify synthetic drugs similar to fentanyl as Schedule I, making it easier to prosecute individuals who make and traffic the drugs. Schedule I drugs are those with “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” including heroin and LSD.
Johnson said in a press release that the bill aims at “preventing new fentanyl-related substances from entering our communities.”
Overdose rescue boxes deployed
At least six University of Wisconsin schools, including UW-Madison and UW-Oshkosh, have installed overdose rescue boxes in buildings on their campuses.
Wisconsin Voices for Recovery, an advocacy group that raises awareness and helps individuals struggling with substance abuse, has placed the boxes on Wisconsin campuses. The group calls its project Nalox-ZONE.
These kits, funded by the DHS, contain a potentially life-saving medicine, Naloxone Nasal Spray, which helps reverse the effects of an overdose of heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone or morphine. The boxes contain two doses of the nasal spray and instructions on how to use it.
University Health Services (UHS) and University Housing have been educating students on the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs and overdoses. Staff at university housing also have received training on administering the nasal spray. UHS plans to expand the program to other campus locations in the future.
Erin Rachwal spoke about the importance of providing kits on campus and educating students on how to use them — but also having people who can tell personal stories about the dangers of fentanyl.
“To me it’s like the Narcan (a brand name for naloxone)goes hand in hand with a presentation, an understanding and education,” she said. “If you do one without the other, you’re not being effective.”
More naloxone, less stigma
Although the boxes can help with emergencies, data that Wisconsin Voices for Recovery has collected shows many people are grabbing the boxes — just in case.
“What we really want is the Narcan to get out there in the community,” said Cindy Burzinski, director of Wisconsin Voices of Recovery. “We want people in Wisconsin to be safe, and so the fact that a lot of people are taking the Narcan that’s not for an emergency, is really encouraging.”
“People are becoming more comfortable accessing the boxes,” Burzinski added, “which is, in turn, maybe reducing the stigma around having Narcan on hand.”
Wisconsin Voices for Recovery seeks to combat this stigma that discourages many people from seeking help. The group interviews people in recovery about their experiences through a program called Saturday Night Recovery Chatter. The conversations are posted to social media to provide connections for people seeking recovery.
Rick Rachwal believes the stigma surrounding substance use is “holding so many people back from talking about it.”
Burzinski agreed awareness is a key in the fight against the opioid epidemic. People in recovery need to know that “they’re not alone” and that a previous substance abuse or disorder “does not define” them.
Wisconsin Watch’s Rachel Hale contributed reporting to this story. The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch (wisconsinwatch.org) collaborates with WPR, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.
INFO BOX: Find treatment and resources for opioid addiction in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services sponsors a Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline, which offers free, confidential, statewide resources for finding substance abuse treatment and recovery services. Call 2-1-1 or visit 211wisconsin.communityos.org/ for more information.
IMPACT 211, which serves Southeast Wisconsin, conducts free assessments to determine an appropriate level of care and connects clients to treatment programs and recovery support services. The Access Point program is open to Milwaukee County residents aged 18 years or older. People who are insured or uninsured individuals are encouraged to ask about options. Call 414-649-4380 for more information or email APmobile@IMPACTinc.org to schedule an appointment.
Here’s where to find Narcan in Wisconsin — and how to reverse an opioid overdose
A guide for responding to an opioid overdose in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.
By Devin Blake
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Public health experts, advocates, nonprofits and politicians don’t always agree with each other.
But in the case of tackling opioids, they offer this consensus: People should learn how to use Narcan.
Narcan, a brand-name version of naloxone, blocks opioids from binding to receptors in the brain, quickly reversing the effects of an overdose.
Opioid overdoses a growing concern
“Everyone has the potential to find someone that is experiencing an overdose,” said Amy Molinski, peer support specialist at Community Medical Services and one of the peers for the Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative. The program is a collaboration between the Milwaukee Fire Department, the city of Milwaukee Health Department and other groups.
In 2022, Milwaukee County confirmed 621 overdose deaths, according to a county overdose dashboard.
In early April 2023, the county linked 17 deaths in just a few days to suspected overdoses. This has prompted warnings about the dangers of fentanyland other drugs.
Overdose risks extend both to those who take illicit drugs and those who have prescription opioids, said Milwaukee Fire Capt. David Polachowski, who supervises the Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative.
“If you don’t have Narcan available,” Polachowski said, “there’s just potential for a fatal overdose.”
In short, Narcan saves lives. Here’s how to use it.
How to detect the signs of an opioid overdose
The first step of using Narcan is to know the common signs of an opioid overdose.
They include having pale skin and lips; experiencing slow breathing and “snoring” breaths; vomiting; and having a limp body. In addition, victims can have extremely constricted pupils, or “pinpoint” pupils.
How to check for responsiveness
The next step is to check for responsiveness.
If someone is experiencing an overdose, they are not able to communicate, said Courtney Geiger, public health strategist with Milwaukee Health Department.
Polachowski said to take the knuckles of your hand and rub it in the center of the person’s chest as hard as you can, while you’re calling their name or just calling out to them.
If the person is unresponsive, check for breathing.
How to check for breathing
See if the person’s chest is rising, or place your hand or head on the person’s chest.
If the person is breathing but is unresponsive, call 911. A person does not need Narcan if they are breathing, since Narcan’s purpose is to restore breathing.
But, Polachowski said, “You need to call 911 in case it’s not an overdose. You want to have EMS (emergency medical services) on its way, so that they can treat the person for whatever reason that they’re unresponsive … if it’s a diabetic reason or stroke or a heart attack … .”
If the person is not breathing, administer Narcan and still call 911.
“You just put your phone on speakerphone, call 911 and then you start the administration of Narcan,” Polachowski said.
How to administer Narcan
Narcan comes in a nasal spray bottle with enough for two sprays.
Insert the nozzle into a person’s nostril and spray it once. If you can, tilt the person’s body, or at least their head, to the side to prevent choking or aspiration in case of vomiting.
After the initial spray, wait two to three minutes to see if it works, “which is going to seem like forever,” Polachowski said.
How to prepare for emergency workers to arrive
The goal is to get the person breathing again while waiting for EMS to arrive, Geiger said.
If the first spray does not get the person breathing, then administer the second spray into the other nostril. If the person does not begin breathing after the second spray, begin rescue breathing.
For rescue breathing, make sure the person is on their back, clear their airway by tilting the head back and chin up, pinch their nose, create a seal with your mouth around the person’s mouth and gently breathe into their mouth for one second.
Keep breathing into their mouth every five to six seconds, until the person can breathe on their own or EMS arrives.
Be ready to relay to EMS as much information as you have about the person’s situation and what steps you have taken.
Where to find Narcan in Wisconsin
Narcan is widely available in Wisconsin and can be purchased without a prescription at hundreds of pharmacies. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services maintains a map showing those locations.
Wisconsin residents can receive free Narcan by mail. Submit a request here. [Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]Where to find Narcan specifically in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Health Department distributes and provides training free for Narcan at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, located at 841 N. Broadway; the Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, located at 1240 N. 10th St.; and at community events. People can get training, and related resources, by emailing harmreduction@milwaukee.gov or calling 414-309-5295.
Narcan and training also is available at no cost at the Community Prevention Center, a clinic of the Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. The address is 1243 S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive, and the phone number is 414-897-5645.
Narcan also can be found at no cost in “HOPE Kits,” which are distributed by the Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative and available at many firehouses throughout the city. The kits also include fentanyl test strips, among other resources.
Jim Malewitz of Wisconsin Watch contributed reporting. A version of this story was first published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, a nonprofit news organization that covers Milwaukee’s diverse neighborhoods.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.