'These poor victims may end up out on the street': Madison police investigate more scams

MADISON, Wis. - Whether it’s by internet or phone, local police are investigating more reports of scams, many targeting seniors, and some robbing Madison residents of tens of thousands of dollars.

"I sounded vulnerable to them, I think,” Waunakee resident Patty Sullivan said.

It doesn't matter where you are, scammers can find you.

"Next door, two states away, who knows,” Sullivan said. "I got a phone call and I was traveling with my daughter out of state."

Sullivan was with her daughter in Shenandoah National Park this October when she got a phone call that got her turned around.

A man called saying an arrest warrant was about to go out because of tax errors if she didn't pay more than $5,000.

"I mean heavens, it's so authentic sounding,” she said.

The caller gave Sullivan's personal information, including address and ZIP code, along with the involved officer's name and case number.

"They're so thorough in being sure you have all the details,” Sullivan said.

These types of scams are common, and Detective Darrel Monroe of the Madison Police Department said they hear from two or three scam victims a week citywide.

The Madison Police Department has nearly 900 fraud offenses on file so far this year.

"It makes me worried these poor victims may end up out on the street because these dollar amounts we're seeing there,” he said. “Sometimes their entire life savings these people have lost."

In a case similar to Sullivan's, Monroe said a caller identified themselves as an IRS agent, telling the victim they owed back taxes and scamming them out of $11,000.

"It gets worse,” Monroe said, adding that another scammer targeted a victim's heart, pretending to be in an online relationship with the woman.

The scammer, saying he was in the U.S. Army, convinced the victim he was in danger and needed money -- $55,000 worth.

"The majority of the victims I see and reports that come across my desk are seniors,” Monroe said. “They're very vulnerable and people take advantage of them."

Another victim was simply looking to fix their printer, ended up speaking with someone who didn't work for the company they thought they were calling, and got roped into investing in a money-making scheme, according to Monroe.

"This poor person was out more than $76,000,” he said.

"I think it's sad that people are making a living doing this, scamming us,” Sullivan said.

When Sullivan was speaking to the scammer in October, she knew something was fishy, but she wanted to see where the conversation would go.

"I just was the proverbial, 'I don't understand person,’” she said.

She used that line again and again, thinking the more information she could get, the more likely she'd be able to help others recognize the scam for what it is.

"I was shook up, and I knew what was going on,” she said.

Despite another similar call, Sullivan held strong, and her $5,000 is safe.

She went to police, and since she didn't fall victim, they didn't investigate further, but even if she had been scammed, Monroe said there's often not much of a lead to follow.

"When I tell them, especially when these suspects are in a different country, that we can't do anything to help them, it's very heartbreaking,” he said.

No matter where the scammers are, Monroe says there are steps you can take to keep your money safe.

"Try to use your common sense,” he said, adding that if it’s too good to be true, it probably is. In one case, a Madison resident got scammed out of $21,000 after being told she won $250,000 online but had to pay fees to get the prize.

Monroe’s advice also includes checking with friends and family members before taking the bait and being aware of scams in the first place.

"I can see how anybody who had money who fell for it, who was really scared, would send them money, however way they wanted it, before they hung up that phone,” Sullivan said. ”It’s frightening.”

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.