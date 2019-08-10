‘There's people's lives at stake': Car crash survivor writes open letter to driver using phone

VILLAGE OF FOOTVILLE, Wis. - In a modern world that's constantly moving, mother, wife and law student Olivia McCarthy hopes you'll take a second to slow down and listen.

"It is very tough," McCarthy said. "It's been quite a year."

This year brought Alexandria, McCarthy's daughter with her husband, Bill Haggerty, into the world less than 24 hours before cancer took her father out of it.

"One story he told was about a day he was sitting at a stoplight. He looked down to see a baby looking up at him, smiling," McCarthy said. "He said it was a moment that reminded him how careful he must be because one mistake can kill an entire family."

It's a lesson she wishes another driver had learned by July 21, before the crash at State Road 213 and County Road A that made the family of three's world stop.

"I was yelling 'stop!' because I wanted the truck to stop moving," McCarthy said. "(My daughter) was crying in the back seat. There was nothing from my husband's seat, because when we stopped, I honestly thought he was dead."

The family was heading south on 213 through an intersection that had a two-way stop sign. They didn't have a stop sign, but another driver on County Road A did. That driver blew through that stop sign, hitting the family and another vehicle.

McCarthy and Haggerty's car was destroyed. According to a Rock County crash report, the driver who hit them was distracted by his phone.

"I wonder what on your phone was more important than my baby, my husband and I's lives," McCarthy wrote in an open letter on her blog. "Was it a text, a Snapchat, a Facebook status?"

She wrote the letter addressed to the driver as she takes care of her baby, who came out of the crash unharmed, all while healing from bruises and a broken hand.

"It's very difficult," McCarthy said.

Her husband had to be airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital but is on the slow road to walking again.

"Just stay off your phone," McCarthy said.

Her message comes without a notification, but it's one she hopes you'll take to heart.

"The text message can wait. The Snapchat stories can wait. Nobody cares what you're listening to on the radio and putting on your Snapchat. There's people's lives at stake," McCarthy said. "You know, this little girl was in the back seat of that truck, and this person thought that whatever was on their phone was more important."

Court records show that the driver authorities say caused the crash is due in court later this month for failing to stop resulting in great bodily harm and inattentive driving.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page here to help the family with medical costs.

You can read McCarthy's full open letter on her blog here.

