‘There's nothing you can do about it': Residents fight flooding as DNR monitors eroding levees

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is keeping a close eye on the levee system along the Wisconsin River after noticing seepage from the Caledonia Levee near Portage Sunday night.

Catherine Koele, public information officer with the DNR, said about 30 households along an 8-mile stretch of Levee Road are still unable to go home after enforced evacuations prompted by the levee erosion.

As of Monday afternoon, Koele said the Wisconsin River was at about 19 1/2 feet in Portage, down from its crest at 20 feet Sunday afternoon.

DNR wardens are still monitoring conditions around the clock, especially the levee system, made up of sand berms built decades ago,

“Right now we do have some spots with erosion and weak spots in the levee,” Koele said. “Basically what it is, is a big pile of dirt that keeps water in place.”

In nearby areas, homeowners wait for flooding to recede.

"I don't want to leave. I know a lot of people don't want to leave, but the flooding is just getting scary,” said town of Caledonia resident Eileen Serpico. “We don't know what to expect year to year."

When it comes to flooding, there's not much you can do, so Serpico does what she can.

"We just wait for it to go down, then do the cleanup,” she said.

As a longtime resident of the Blackhawk Road area, Serpico said flooding has gotten worse there in the past 10 years.

"It's a lot higher,” she said.

Kayak is the only way she can get to one of her two nearby houses.

"I just came up from there. (The water) is inside, Serpico said, adding that others in the neighborhood have it a lot worse.

"It's above their recliners, and their couches are all underwater,” she said. “We have a lot of the people down by the lake who are year-round, and they can’t get to their houses. The water is in their houses. I have them staying in my basement for now, some in the third floor, some in the basement.”

She’s offering up space in her dry house just up the way to three flooded-out families who live nearby.

"That's the good thing about this neighborhood, another reason why we stay here and put up with flooding,” Serpico said. “They're good people and we help each other out."

Despite full houses and closed roads, the neighborhood isn't being actively evacuated. However, evacuations are being enforced along Levee Road from Highway 33 to Schepp Road in Sauk County until further notice.

"It's a day to day thing. It fluctuates. We thought we were in the clear last night, then things changed again,” Koele said. “It’s a dynamic process that makes it very challenging for us as emergency responders and the public.”

After the levee weakening Sunday night, Koele said the DNR is doing what it can to monitor the river and keep people safe.

"When you live in an area like this, you need to be prepared to evacuate at any time,” she said, encouraging residents living near the water to come up with an evacuation plan just in case.

Serpico is hoping for water levels to go down soon, along with some kind of explanation as to why flooding is becoming more and more of a concern each year.

"Our biggest thing is just getting answers why,” she said. “If we just knew why, it'd be a lot easier to put up with."

Koule said the Wisconsin River will likely go down about a half foot over the next 12 hours. She said the DNR is keeping an eye on any predicted rain, and it’s too early to tell when evacuees can go home.

The American Red Cross had set up a shelter in Portage, but since those staying there found another place to stay, it closed at 4 p.m. Monday. The Red Cross will stay in contact with emergency officials and have other shelter sites on standby if the potential rain or river causes any new problems.



