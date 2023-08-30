MADISON, Wis. -- If you've ever had beach-day plans ruined because of algae blooms, then you've already experienced the effects of agricultural runoffs.
The blooms are mostly caused by excess phosphorus-based fertilizer flowing into rivers and lakes, making perfect conditions for the algae to grow. It's a problem that's become all too common in Madison's lakes, often prompting closures of the city's public beaches.
That's why Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens and Milwaukee-based author Dan Egan are teaming up Thursday for a panel on how Wisconsin's agriculture and clean waterways can co-exist.
Egan's latest book, The Devil's Element, explores stories of lakes around the world that have seen worsening conditions as phosphorus-rich fertilizers prompt excess algae growth. The Yahara Watershed, including lakes Mendota and Monona, is no exception.
"Too often, too many of them right now are being hit by a lot of pollution run-off -- primarily fertilizer. And that grows algae, and that algae can be toxic, and it can close swimming beaches," Egan said. "Everybody who goes to school here, who lives here really should have the right to swim in the water here. And we can get there."
Egan described Madison's lakes as a "bullseye" because of their close proximity to both a sprawling city and farm lands. While some farming practices have had negative impacts on water quality, he said there's ways for the two can co-exist.
"There are steps we can take where we can have food on our table, water in our glasses and swimmers on the beach," Egan said. "Everybody wins, and that's what we want to talk about."
WISC-TV/Channel3000MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s waterways have long been a vital resource for those who call this land home; from providing fresh food and water to playing a key role in the state’s economy, the Badger state’s lakes and rivers have been the lifeblood of the land for thousands of years. While the state’s waterways aren’t facing the same existential threat…
Berens, who's known for his Wisconsin-centric comedy, cares deeply about both the state's agriculture and waterways, which they connected on while both were in London in October 2022 for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Detroit Lions, Egan said. After he appeared on Berens' podcast after their first meeting, Egan proposed the idea for what became Thursday's event.
"I suggested we do something on the Terrace. It's got everything," Egan said. "It's got water; it's got people; it's got beer; and it's got a beach people need to be able to swim in."
Two UW-Madison researchers -- Jake Vander Zanden who specializes in freshwater lakes and Randy Jackson who focuses on agriculture systems -- will join Berens and Egan to share their perspectives on how to tackle the challenge of polluted waters.
The panel is scheduled to run from 5-6:30 p.m. on UW-Madison's Memorial Union Terrace, right on the shores of Lake Mendota.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.