The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is set to get a new name.

MADISON, Wis. -- This summer, hot dog fans will say goodbye to the Wienermobile and hello to the Frankmobile. Oscar Mayer announced it's changing the name of its beloved vehicle, but not everyone in Madison is kosher with it.

“The Wienermobile is tradition,” said Marty Metzler.

