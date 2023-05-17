MADISON, Wis. -- This summer, hot dog fans will say goodbye to the Wienermobile and hello to the Frankmobile. Oscar Mayer announced it's changing the name of its beloved vehicle, but not everyone in Madison is kosher with it.
“The Wienermobile is tradition,” said Marty Metzler.
It's right there in the brand’s jingle, which one man from California, Mario, performed in front of the Capitol Wednesday: “I wish I was an Oscar Mayer Wiener, an Oscar Mayer Wiener-something, something,” he trailed off.
So naturally, he did not wish he was an Oscar Mayer Frank once he heard that that’s what they’re calling the giant hot dog -- “the All-Beef Beef Frank Frankmobile.”
“They got to put it back, yeah, some things are classic, and I think they should stay classic, that's just my opinion,” Mario said.
Some people aren’t grilling the frank just yet.
“I think in this world, change is good, I like Frank, Frank's good,” said one pro-Frankmobile woman.
Another person who was open to the change was closely linked to the vehicle.
“I think brands and icons have a tendency to change a little bit of things about them here and there,” said CJ Zabat.
Zabat was formerly known as "ChillyDog CJ” when he was behind the wheel as an Oscar Mayer “hotdogger.”
Though now his title would change, too – to “frankfurter.”
“I think the name will definitely be something to adjust to," he said.
“When people ask me, ‘Oh so you drove the Wienermobile?’ They might know it as ‘Oh, so you drove the frankmobile?’ and I’ll just have to say, ‘Yes that was definitely me, but back then it was called the Wienermobile,’” he said.
But the name is close to Madison history as well, with the north side having played host to the Oscar Mayer corporate headquarters plant for more than a century, so if there’s one thing Wisconsinites know, it’s their processed meat.
“I don't know if there's a bratwurst-mobile; that would be pretty sweet,” Marty Metzler said. “I'd take a ride in one of those things.”
Still, Zabat is relishing the change and encouraging others to not be a meanie to the ex-weenie.
“As long as they're still having buns and buns of fun and I don't think it's the worst idea ever, but as long as it's still got that same spirit, I say go for it,” he said.
Now Oscar Mayer isn’t exactly being frank about whether the name change is permanent. In their words, they’re trying it out to see if it “cuts the mustard” with fans.
