‘The system we have works': Why you won't be buying a beer at Camp Randall anytime soon

MADISON, Wis. - As more Big Ten Conference universities add beer on tap for general seating, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is sticking with the long-held tradition of not selling alcohol in Camp Randall.

Schools including Illinois, Indiana and Rutgers have announced the addition of beer sales at their stadiums this year, bringing the total number of schools doing so in the conference up to half.

While John Lucas with University Communications said in a statement that no changes are expected in relation to general seating alcohol service for Badger games, a work group will consider the possibility of alcohol sales at special events.

Fans will tell you there's nothing quite like game day in Madison.

"Just the energy, the crowd,” Madison area resident Susan Watson said. “It's really fun.”

That game-day spirit extends to nearby bars, including Jordan's Big Ten Pub.

"This is standing room only, essentially in here,” bar manager Benjamin Wilke said. "They're definitely our busiest seven days of the year. It's a fun atmosphere, a lot of fun to work game days."

The alcohol served at bars doesn't flow in the stadium itself.

"I wouldn't have any problems with them selling beer in the stadium,” said Watson, who stopped by Jordan’s Big Ten Pub Thursday. “I think that people are drinking prior to coming into the stadium. I really just don't see the difference."

"I think it's a good decision to not sell alcohol at Camp Randall,” said customer Ann Lucht, originally from the Madison area. “There's enough going on outside. They can enjoy the game without it."

At the end of the day, it's Chancellor Rebecca Blank who calls the shots. According Lucas’s statement, “The university believes that there is already an atmosphere of energy and excitement around Badger game days. The addition of alcohol to general seating areas isn't needed to improve that experience and could detract from it for our students and fans."

"The No. 1 issue we deal with (on game days) is alcohol and the behavior associated with alcohol use,” said Marc Lovicott, director of communications for the University Police Department, adding that UW-Madison is on the higher end when it comes to alcohol-related issues at football games compared to other schools.

"We are one of the larger universities in the Big Ten, though, we also do have a culture of beer and alcohol here in Wisconsin,” he said.

Lovicott said if the chancellor chose to allow beer sales, the department would work closely with her office and UW Athletics.

“To be honest, we feel the system we have works. We know other universities across the country have opted to start selling alcohol within the stadium, whether or not that has to do with a revenue issue or for possible behavioral issues. We hear some people say that they’ve had numbers go down when they serve alcohol at the stadium. That’s great, that works for them. We feel the system we have in place works for us,” he said. "People come to the game because of the game and the Badgers and the excitement. I don't think they're going to come to the game because of alcohol sales."

According to University Communications, the work group that will consider adding alcohol sales to special events, including Kohl Center concerts, should release the results of their review later this summer.



