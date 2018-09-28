The Sylvee opening garners excitement
MADISON, Wis. - The Sylvee opened Thursday to a line of excited Madison music fans.
The planning process for the new $15 million music venue began five years ago, and people have been getting hyped for a while.
Here's what people have been saying:
SELFIE AT THE SYLVEE!!!— Christina Lorey (@ChristinaLorey) September 27, 2018
Madison’s newest music venue opens TONIGHT. It’s the city’s first standing-room-only concert space, fitting 2,500. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/Oga7RiwCUM
Excited attendees waited in line for the venue to open it's doors for the first time.
Some expressed their excitement and curiosity about what the facility would mean for Madison's music scene.
"I'm hoping it's like an indoor Breese Stevens, because they get the bigger acts." said Emma Limke. "I want to see what it's like here, because we don't have a big indoor venue like this so I want to see what they do with it."
And inside, there was some interesting features to check out.
The venue welcomed Nathaniel Ratliff and the Night Sweats for their inaugural show.
@NRateliff @TheSylvee pic.twitter.com/AnqRd4ocv1— Michael (@beerdazed) September 28, 2018
Those who couldn't make it experienced a little FOMO.
Once the show got into full swing, the crowd made it clear.
Not all of the reviews are in yet, but it looks like the Sylvee could be a hit.
