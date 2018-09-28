News

The Sylvee opening garners excitement

MADISON, Wis. - The Sylvee opened Thursday to a line of excited Madison music fans.

The planning process for the new $15 million music venue began five years ago, and people have been getting hyped for a while.

Opening night #sylvee #nathanialrateliffandthenightsweats

In line for the GRAND OPENING of The Sylvee in Madison, WI! Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

Some expressed their excitement and curiosity about what the facility would mean for Madison's music scene.

"I'm hoping it's like an indoor Breese Stevens, because they get the bigger acts." said Emma Limke. "I want to see what it's like here, because we don't have a big indoor venue like this so I want to see what they do with it."

How many pencils have wound these back together #thesylvee #madison #madisonwi #concerttime

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats. #grandopening

Once the show got into full swing, the crowd made it clear.

Not all of the reviews are in yet, but it looks like the Sylvee could be a hit.

