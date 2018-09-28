The Sylvee opening garners excitement

PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside the new Sylvee Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The marquee for The Sylvee the day before hosting it's first live show — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sept. 27. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude The second-floor bar at The Sylvee has a view of the state capitol. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude The balcony at The Sylvee includes only 158 seats. The floor is open, allowing a capacity crowd of 2,500 people. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The first-floor bar area. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude Joel Plant, CEO of Frank Productions, introduces members of the Frank family and FPC Live officials. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Sylvee was set to open Thursday, Sept. 27. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude The view from The Sylvee stage. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude Six suites overlook the stage. Sylvee officials say they've sold usage of all of the suites for an initial period of two years. They say there's a waiting list for them as they come available. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude A mural of Sylvia "Sylvee" Frank, after whom the venue was named, was painted over thousands of cassette tapes donated for that purpose. Sylvee Frank, with her husband Herb, co-founded Frank Productions in 1964. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude Cassette tapes are the foundation of the mural of Sylvee Frank. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The mural of Sylvee. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude Cranes still cast a shadow over The Sylvee building a day before it opened. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude A riser sits in the middle of The Sylvee stage. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude The six suites are equipped for food service. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude The doors to the first-floor men's bathroom stalls are painted to look like all-access passes for famous bands. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude Prince and Cheap Trick get their own bathroom stalls. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. More bathroom stall door art. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude The capitol building (upper right) can be seen from the second-floor window of The Sylvee. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The view from the riser on stage. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The bar is stocked and ready to serve concert goers. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The view from the reserved balcony seats. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The bar area is behind the soundboard. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude The first-floor bathrooms are named after Herb and Sylvia Frank, co-founders of Frank Productions. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Big spotlights and speakers. [ + - ] Joel Patenaude What's on tap — both in beverages and coming shows. [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - The Sylvee opened Thursday to a line of excited Madison music fans.

The planning process for the new $15 million music venue began five years ago, and people have been getting hyped for a while.

Here's what people have been saying:

SELFIE AT THE SYLVEE!!!



Madison’s newest music venue opens TONIGHT. It’s the city’s first standing-room-only concert space, fitting 2,500. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/Oga7RiwCUM — Christina Lorey (@ChristinaLorey) September 27, 2018

Excited attendees waited in line for the venue to open it's doors for the first time.

Some expressed their excitement and curiosity about what the facility would mean for Madison's music scene.

"I'm hoping it's like an indoor Breese Stevens, because they get the bigger acts." said Emma Limke. "I want to see what it's like here, because we don't have a big indoor venue like this so I want to see what they do with it."

And inside, there was some interesting features to check out.

The venue welcomed Nathaniel Ratliff and the Night Sweats for their inaugural show.

Those who couldn't make it experienced a little FOMO.

Can I express how sad I am that I'm not at @TheSylvee tonight?! I'm singing along from the studio — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) September 28, 2018

Once the show got into full swing, the crowd made it clear.

Not all of the reviews are in yet, but it looks like the Sylvee could be a hit.