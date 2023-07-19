Mark Eppli is the director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says it is basic economics that are bringing the prices up and the number of houses for sale down.
“There’s a demand for housing that meets or exceeds supply for housing and that will see continued increase in single family house prices over the coming years,” Eppli said. “At some level, we’re not building enough single-family homes, owner-occupied single-family homes, or other forms of owner-occupied homes like condos to meet the demand and therefore more people are renting today as well. The supply isn’t there.”
For many, the current market seems unaffordable. Prices have been stable but on the rise over the past few years, reaching a high point in recent months. Meghan DeSpain said she is not trying to buy a home anymore because she could not find any affordable prices.
“Madison just isn’t a place that’s affordable anymore,” DeSpain said. “I’m living with my parents to save money; I know a lot of people who are just barely getting by with where prices are at, so there’s a lot of caution for young people.”
The reason for the increase in prices and decrease in houses available is in part due to the opposite of brain drain.
“With both Epic and Exact Sciences and the likes growing dramatically, in really grand, fairly high wage jobs, [they are] creating demand and drawing folks in from larger markets,” Eppli said.
People are not only moving to Madison, but they are also choosing to stay for longer. Eppli said the reason for that seems to be that people enjoy the area.
“It’s a desirable place to be. As we’ve seen over the years, Madison and Dane County has been awarded some of the best places to live nationally,” he said.
As a result, more and more people are choosing to live in rental spaces downtown, such as apartments. Besides the current lack of affordable student housing, this is another reason why there is a lot of construction going on downtown.
“Renting is a transitory period until you can go forward and own a home for most. That said, what we’ve seen for the last 10 to 20 years — especially in Madison, especially downtown — is going from renter by need to renter by choice,” Eppli said.
