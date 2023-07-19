Home prices in southern Wisconsin continue to climb thanks in part to low supply.

MADISON, Wis. — New reports from Black Knight Inc. and the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin reiterate the fact the Madison area remains a true sellers' market.

Mark Eppli is the director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He says it is basic economics that are bringing the prices up and the number of houses for sale down.